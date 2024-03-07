Pro-Palestine Protesters Block Biden’s Route To SOTU

Demonstrators with Jewish Voice for Peace attempt to block President Joe Biden’s motorcade route during a Pro-Palestinian protest near the U.S. Capitol on March 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address in front of a Joint session of Congress tonight. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

5:42 PM – Thursday, March 7, 2024

Hundreds of Pro-Palestine protesters have blocked Biden’s motorcade route from the White House to the Capitol prior to his State of the Union address.

On Thursday, protesters took to streets in Washington D.C., wearing shirts and holding signs calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. One of the banners had the message ‘Biden’s legacy is genocide.’

The protests in the middle of Pennsylvania Ave are a dilemma for the president as his motorcade needs to drive on it in order to reach the Capitol.

The group also had Pro-Palestine protesters near Republican Capitol Hill watering hole Bullfeathers. Protesters chanted at staffers and told them to quit their jobs.

“Staffers, staffers you can’t hide! We charge you with Genocide,” they shouted at Hill employees.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

