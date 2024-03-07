Biden To Lay Out ‘Second-Term Vision’ In Today’s SOTU Address, Trump Will Give LIVE Play-By-Play Commentary

(L) Donald Trump attends a Super Tuesday election night watch party at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 5, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his Competition Council in the State Dining Room of the White House on March 5, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:44 PM – Thursday, March 7, 2024

In his State of the Union address to Congress on Thursday night, President Joe Biden will reportedly start outlining his plans for a second term. This will serve as a prelude to his rematch with former 45th President Donald Trump in November.

Advertisement

According to White House aides, Biden will outline the administration’s intentions to “restructure the tax system, expand housing supply, and lower the federal budget deficit” in addition to speaking on post-COVID-19 recovery.

“Since the president took office, the economy has added nearly 15 million jobs. The unemployment rate has been below 4% for two full years at a time when inflation has come down by two-thirds. Wages have risen by more than prices and are higher than before the pandemic, and we are seeing a small business boom,” said White House domestic policy adviser Neera Tanden. “Lowering costs for working families is his top economic priority.”

Even though Biden will be speaking in his formal capacity as president, there is no denying the political undertone of the speech—it will be delivered only two days after Super Tuesday’s primaries, in which both Biden and Trump successfully won their parties’ nominations and their primary rivals withdrew.

In an attempt to portray himself as a “champion of working Americans and Democrat values,” Biden will center his speech around the rhetorical question of “which side are politicians on?” according to White House personnel who spoke to the press.

Political analysts maintain that State of the Union addresses have less of an agenda-setting influence now that the media landscape has been altered and since Washington, D.C., is more divided than it was in the past. Nevertheless, with millions of people predicted to watch, Biden will see this as a chance to address Americans who do not typically pay attention to politics.

However, Biden’s aides claim that he will not be enforcing new immigration regulations, according to NBC News. Additionally, based on information from two administration officials and a congressional official who reviewed a draft of Biden’s address, it is unlikely that the president will announce fresh unilateral action related to immigration or the Southern border.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 45th President Donald Trump chimed in and said that he would be responding to President Joe Biden’s 2024 State of the Union address by giving live “play by play” commentary on Thursday.

Trump promised to reply promptly to any allegations made by Biden concerning the Department of Justice, the Southern border of the United States, and his own investigations.

“I am pleased to inform you that tomorrow night we will be doing a LIVE, Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday. “I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!). We did this once before to tremendous success – Beating All Records. It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!”

Trump also challenged Biden to a future debate. The current Democrat president has repeatedly refused to accept Trump’s repeated requests to engage in a back-and-forth discussion.

“It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People,” he said. “Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!