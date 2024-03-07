Speaker Johnson Releases Guest List For State Of The Union Address

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference at the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. House Republicans discussed the GOP agenda ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address tomorrow. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

3:09 PM – Thursday, March 7, 2024

GOP Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has revealed the guest list of all invited attendees for today’s State of the Union Address.

Advertisement

Johnson (R-La.) will be bringing more than two dozen guests to Thursday’s address. The group will be comprised of individuals who have been directly affected by illegal immigration and rising crime, a topic that his party is focusing on.

Johnson also invited high-profile conservative athletes to the event like Enes Kanter Freedom and Riley Gaines.

Kanter Freedom is a former NBA player for the Celtics who has consistently vocalized his belief that Wall Street, Hollywood, and U.S. professional sports are “run by the Chinese government in some form.” Gaines is a former college swimmer turned pro-women activist who fights against the inclusion of transgender people participating in women’s sports.

Additionally, former Hamas hostages and the families of current hostages of the terrorist group will be present. Mia Schem, who was abducted from Israel’s NOVA music festival and was held for 54 days before being released in a temporary ceasefire agreement, will be in attendance with her mother, Keren Scharf Schem. She was invited by Representative Brad Sherman (D-Calif.).

Orna and Ronen Neutra, the parents of 22-year-old hostage Omar Neutra, were invited by Speaker Johnson. Neutra went to Israel to join the army after he had graduated from a Long Island, New York, high school.

“I’m proud to stand with the Neutra family and call for all Americans to join us in demanding the release of Omer and all hostages held by Hamas,” Johnson said in a statement.

Additionally, the speaker invited Ella Milman and Mikhail Gershkovich, the parents of Wall Street Journalist Evan Gershkovich. He is an American-Russian reporter who is currently imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges.

Kristina Gill, the wife of the former Trump administration official who was shot and killed during a carjacking rampage in Washington D.C. will also be in attendance.

Additionally, Ben Kurian and Zunxu Tian, two NYPD officers who were attacked by five illegal immigrants in Times Square will be there as well.

Lastly, Darin Hoover and Alicia Lopez, parents of a U.S. Marine who was killed in a bombing during the United States’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, will also be present.

Joe Biden’s VIP guest at the State of The Union event will reportedly be Kate Cox, the Texas woman who was granted the ability to receive an abortion in her state, given her rare pregnancy condition.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!