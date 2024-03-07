Biden Delivers State of the Union Address

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol on March 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. This is Biden’s last State of the Union address before the general election this coming November. Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA). (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers and Sophia Flores

9:13 PM -Thursday, March 7, 2024

President Joe Biden delivered a loud and angry State of the Union Address in his 51st all-time appearance.

Already 20 minutes late, he began his speech by screaming that America needs to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin by providing more aid to Ukraine. The 46th president stated that if the country does not continue to support Ukraine “the free world would be at risk.”

He then changed topics to Roe v. Wade referring to it as reproductive rights instead of as “abortion.” He thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for defending what he calls reproductive rights and claimed that Republicans want a national ban on abortions.

Biden then scolded the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade.

Biden switched to COVID, a topic that was met with Republicans yelling “liar” after he stated that Donald Trump failed the American people during the pandemic.

Biden then touted the economy, saying it was the “envy for the entire world.” During his discussion of the economy he also claimed that he fixed the inflation rates, saying it has “dropped from 9% to 3%- the lowest in the world!” under his presidency.

The 46th president continued to talk louder after saying crime has gone down. Those statements were met with yelling from many Republicans who attended the speech. The president claimed that crime rates have gone down by 30% since he took office.

Biden touched on taxes. He stated that everyone needs to pay their fair share, alluding to the billionaires in the country. Biden said that billionaires need to pay 25% in taxes. The Democrat blamed Trump as the reason the federal deficit exploded. He also stated that Trump kept adding to the national debt during his tenure.

The over 50-year politician then continued his loud State of the Union Address, stating that the GOP is to blame for the border crisis. He said Republicans do not want to sign the bill proposed by his administration.

Biden did not mention the surge in murders committed in the U.S. by illegal aliens until Representative Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) pressed him from the crowd on Laken Riley, the nursing student who was allegedly killed in Georgia by an illegal immigrant. The president then butchered Laken Riley’s name, calling her “Lincoln Riley.”

Biden ended his speech by talking about Israel and Gaza.

“A temporary pier would enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day,” Biden said. “And Israel must also do its part. Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure that humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the cross fire.” “Israel also has a fundamental responsibility though to protect innocent civilians in Gaza,” Biden added.

Biden said the only solution to the conflict would be a two-state solution.

He ended his speech addressing perceptions of his age and how’s he’s been called “too young” and “too old” throughout his career.

“My fellow Americans, the issue facing our nation isn’t how old we are — it’s how old our ideas are,” Biden said. “Hate, anger, revenge, retribution are the oldest of ideas. But you can’t lead America with ancient ideas that only take us back.”

