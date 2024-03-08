Russian national team drops banned figure skater Kamila Valieva -IFX

March 7, 2024 – 9:25 AM PST

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee in action. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

(Reuters) – Russia’s national figure skating team has dropped banned skater Kamila Valieva, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russia’s Ministry of Sport.

Valieva received a four-year doping ban in late January, effectively stripping the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) of its gold medal in the team event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games nearly two years after the competition.

Reporting by Reuters Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Andrew Osborn

