Fetterman Denies Party Affiliation Switch Amidst Rumors: ‘Not Going To Happen’

US Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks to reporters as he goes to vote on the Laken Riley Act at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:10 PM – Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Democrat Senator John Fetterman recently shot down rumors that he planned to leave the Democrat party in favor of the GOP.

Speculation surrounding Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) potential party affiliation switch followed after stating that he’s not “rooting against” Trump, along with his support for the Republican led Laken Riley Act.

“If you’re rooting against the president, you are rooting against the nation,” Fetterman stated in December. “So country first. I know that’s become maybe like a cliché, but it happens to be true.”

The Laken Riley Act, named after a 22-year-old woman killed by an illegal immigrant in Georgia last year, requires the detention of undocumented immigrants charged with theft, along with other crimes.

“If you’re here illegally and you’re committing crimes, I don’t know why anybody thinks that it’s controversial, they all need to go,” Fetterman stated regarding the Laken Riley Act.

Former Democrat Representative Jamel Holley (D-N.J.) increased speculation regarding Fetterman’s potential departure from the party after writing, “Just left a conversation and my source indicated to me that a key Democratic senator is expected to change party affiliation to Republican by next week. Wow!”

Fetterman responded to the rumors, stating “That’s amateur hour s***.”

“If they think, ‘oh it’s going to be like a Manchin or a Sinema play,’ that’s just not true, and that’s not going to happen,” Fetterman stated, referencing former West Virginia and Arizona senators who left the Democrat party.

“It’s not going to happen,” he continued. “And even if I wanted to do that, that is a rocket sled to Palookaville to try to switch. I would make a pretty bad Republican.”

Although Fetterman declined rumors of a potential party change, the Democrat senator has called for his party to change its approach against President Donald Trump.

“I’ve been warning people, like, ‘You got to chill out,’ you know? Like the constant, you know, freakout, it’s not helpful,” Fetterman previously stated. “Pack a lunch, pace yourself, because he hasn’t even taken office yet.”

Additionally, Fetterman’s moderate approach made him the first sitting Democrat senator to convene with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate since Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Fetterman visited Trump in January prior to his inauguration, catching heat from Democrats for the visit.

“President Trump invited me to meet, and I accepted. I’m the Senator for all Pennsylvanians – not just Democrats in Pennsylvania,” Fetterman stated.

“I’ve been clear that no one is my gatekeeper. I will meet with and have a conversation with anyone if it helps me deliver for Pennsylvania and the nation,” he added.

Despite Fetterman stepping outside of party lines, he privately expressed to his Democrat colleagues that his party affiliation is “not going to change.”

