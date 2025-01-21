‘Historic’ Snowstorm Hits The South, From Texas To Florida 

Allen Parkway is covered in snow as winter storm Enzo brings heavy bands of snow and sleet on January 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Danielle Villasana/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:17 PM – Tuesday, January 21, 2025

A widespread winter storm is reportedly expected to bring even more heavy snowfall and ice in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida.

As the storm travels eastward through Wednesday, snow and ice are causing significant damage from Texas and towards the Carolinas, causing a potentially historic winter storm to sweep throughout the Gulf Coast region.

In certain locations, the massive amount of snow and ice has even stopped travel.

Authorities in Texas announced that several people have already been killed after a major car accident occured on slippery roads in the state.

According to Louisiana State Police, officers responded to over 50 car crashes on Tuesday. The authorities have also begun urging those in the area to stay home. At least one crucial alert in Louisiana was in relation to Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge, which spans Lake Pontchartrain outside of New Orleans. Police announced that the bridge would be closed until further notice. Additionally, over 10 inches has fallen so far just in Louisiana.

Meanwhile, in Alabama, at least three counties have been described by officials as “impassable,” being practically impossible to travel along or drive over.

As of January 21st at 4:11 p.m. PST, over 2,100 flights have been canceled across the United States.

Houston’s airports are closed and the Tallahassee International Airport is canceling all flights starting on Tuesday afternoon. Additionally, Port Houston announced that all of its facilities will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Most airlines at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport have canceled flights as well.

Houston, Texas, authorities told the press that they have responded to over a dozen cold exposure calls, “including two fatal incidents.”

According to James Stallings, the director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, a hypothermia-related death was also reported in Georgia.

School sessions across all of the affected states have also been cancelled.

“Our reality is this, we can do hurricanes and tropical storms, alright? We don’t do cold and we don’t do ice well,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Monday. “If you don’t have to go outside, don’t. Stay home.”

Residents in New Orleans (NOLA) are experiencing their biggest snowfall since 1963, and the first-ever blizzard warning was issued for parts of Texas and Louisiana.

