Trump Announces $500B AI Infrastructure Project Investment 

Larry Ellison, Executive Charmain Oracle listens to US President Donald Trump speak in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on January 21, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:10 PM – Tuesday, January 21, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced a $500 billion artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure project investment.

Advertisement

During a speech on Tuesday, Trump announced that Softbank, OpenAI, and Oracle have joined forces for a new project called “Stargate,” in order to build data centers in the United States for powering AI.

The CEOs of the three companies, Softbank’s Masayoshi Son, Oracle’s Larry Ellison, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, joined Trump for the announcement from the White House’s Roosevelt Room.

Over the next four years, the project’s $100 billion initial investment is expected to grow to $500 billion. Texas is set to host the initiative’s first data center, with plans to extend to other states in the future.

Trump noted that it is “the largest AI infrastructure project, by far, in history.”

Son joined Trump last month in announcing Softbank’s intentions to invest $100 billion in the United States — with the goal of creating 100,000 new jobs.

A 2023 executive order issued by former President Joe Biden with the goal of “monitoring and regulating AI threats” was also revoked by Trump on Monday. The administration argued that the order hinders AI innovation and that Trump officials “support AI development rooted in free speech and human flourishing.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!