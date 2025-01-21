Trump Pardons January 6th Defendant Nate DeGrave, Commutes 14 Others’ Sentences

OAN’s Alicia Summers
2:58 PM – Tuesday, January 21, 2025
President Trump pardoned 1,500 January 6th defendants and commuted the sentences of 14 others on Monday, including 32-year-old Nate DeGrave from Las Vegas, who had been arrested for conspiracy and assaulting Capitol Police. DeGrave, who drove to the Capitol with two others and pleaded guilty to felony charges, had been sentenced to three years in prison. DeGrave joins Alicia Summers to react to the pardon, the president’s point about convicted murderers serving less time than some involved in January 6th, the impact on his future, and what he would say directly to President Trump for granting him the pardon.