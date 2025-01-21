Ohio State Stars Praise God In Post National College Football Championship Victory Speeches 

Will Howard #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in the 2025 CFP National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:42 PM – Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Ohio State Buckeyes players Will Howard and Jack Sawyer openly praised God after their exciting college championship win against Notre Dame.

Advertisement

On Monday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 34-23 win.

During the match, Howard threw two touchdown passes and made a clutch throw on third down to Jeremiah Smith. Sawyer had three tackles in the game.

Howard noted that his own faith in God was brewing fresh in his mind following their victory.

“First and foremost, I gotta give the glory and the praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I wouldn’t be here without him,” Howard said. “I wouldn’t be here without my teammates, without my family, without everyone that bet on me back in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, I’m at a loss for words right now.”

Howard then went on to praise God again as he received the Offensive MVP Award.

“Before I say anything, I gotta give my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ all the glory, all the praise. Amen,” he said, adding that he was “so glad God gave me a chance to be a Buckeye.”

Sawyer also took time to thank God during his post-victory speech.

“This is the best feeling I’ve ever felt in my life. This is exactly what we had envisioned when we all decided to come back – to go out and do it this way and end on this note,” he said.

“We just thank God for giving us the ability to go out and here and do it, through the ups and the downs. He was with us on our side and we knew that. Overcame the adversity and, man, this just feels so good.”

Both teams’ faith was on full display coming into the championship. Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard suggested before the game that it was the players’ belief in God that guided them to the national title game.

“I truly believe that Jesus was looking over both our shoulders throughout the whole season and put these two teams on a pedestal for a reason.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!