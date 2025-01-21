ADL: Elon Musk’s Inauguration ‘Salute’ Is Not A Nazi Salute, Just An ‘Awkward Gesture’

(L) Anti-Defamation League (ADL) 2014 logo. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) / (R) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:39 PM – Tuesday, January 21, 2025

A Jewish nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting anti-Semitism, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), publicly stood up for what they labeled as an “awkward gesture” made by DOGE head Elon Musk on Monday, which many Democrats and Musk critics argue was a clear Nazi or “fascist” salute.

“This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety,” the ADL wrote in a post on X. “It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge.”

When Musk spoke to the enormous crowd at President Trump’s celebratory Inauguration on Monday, he quickly put his right arm on the left side of his chest and stretched it straight across from left to right, sparking White supremacist accusations. The X founder and CEO of Tesla then pivoted and repeated the gesture.

“My heart goes out to you,” Musk yelled to the crowd after making the gesture. “And it’s thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured.”

Additionally, online users defending Musk have argued that the arm gesture was made due to the fact that Musk has Asperger’s syndrome, a form of the Autism Spectrum Disorder. During his May 8th appearance on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL), Musk openly disclosed that he suffers from it, though many people already familiar with Autism have expressed that they already had their suspicions — due to the way he acts, speaks, and generally interacts with others.

One of the many opponents who condemned Musk was Representative Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who wrote on X on Monday: “I never imagined we would see the day when what appears to be a Heil Hitler salute would be made behind the Presidential seal.”

On the other hand, those who have supported Musk after the backlash, maintaining that the tech mogul’s cross-body salute was meant to highlight his heartfelt words to the Washington, D.C., crowd just before he spoke.

“In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath,” the ADL announced. “This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead.”

Soon after, far-left Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), also known as AOC, attacked the ADL for defending Musk, claiming the group’s reputation had been destroyed.

“Just to be clear, you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity,” AOC said on Monday on X. “People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now. You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all.”

Additionally, Piers Morgan, a longtime broadcaster, journalist, writer, and media personality, chimed into the conversation to express how he sees the situation — somewhat echoing the ADL’s sentiments.

“Elon Musk was very ill-advised to do this kind of salute to denote his clearly stated ‘my heart goes out to you’ sentiment… but he obviously didn’t mean it as a Nazi salute and anyone who says he did is being a disingenuous idiot,” said Pier Morgan, famous English broadcaster.

