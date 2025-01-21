Report: Trump To Visit North Carolina And California, Viewing Aftermath Damage On First Presidential Trips

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump looks on during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The annual four day conference geared toward energizing and connecting conservative youth hosts some of the country’s leading conservative politicians and activists. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:16 PM – Tuesday, January 21, 2025

President Donald Trump is reportedly set to travel to North Carolina and California for his first trips after taking office, with the objective being to view the aftermath damage of the ongoing L.A. fires and the September hurricane that ravaged the areas.

According to the New York Post, a White House official informed the outlet that the president will be traveling to North Carolina and California on Friday.

Prior to his inauguration, Trump had already hinted that he wanted to visit California in order to survey the aftermath of the fires — determining what will be needed to restore the area’s infrastructure and rebuild faster. However, Politicians like Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) have already voiced their own separate efforts to “build back better” in L.A. County and surrounding areas as well, turning it into a new “L.A. 2.0,” in Newsom’s own words.

“We’re already organizing a Marshall Plan, [and] already have a team looking and reimagining LA 2.0,” Newsom said this month.

Additionally, during his inaugural address on Monday, Trump also mentioned the damage done to North Carolina, where at least 200,000 residents were, or still are, impacted by housing damages following the deadly September hurricane, Hurricane Helene. Trump argued that both disasters are evidence of failures by the states’ Democrat leadership. The governor of North Carolina is Democrat politician Josh Stein.

“Our country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency, as recently shown by the wonderful people of North Carolina, who’ve been treated so badly, and other states that are still suffering from a hurricane that took place many months ago,” Trump said in his address. “We are watching fires still tragically burn from weeks ago without even a token of defense.”

“They’re raging through the houses and communities, even affecting some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country — some of whom are sitting here right now. They don’t have a home any longer. That’s interesting. But we can’t let this happen. Everyone is unable to do anything about it. That’s going to change,” he continued.

Since Trump has consistently criticized Newsom for his response to the fires, posting on Truth Social, “the incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out,” it prompted Newsom to extend an invitation directly to Trump — so that he can come to The Golden State and examine the damage himself.

“I’m going to go out there on Friday to see it and to get it moving back,” Trump announced at his D.C. pre-inauguration rally on Sunday.

