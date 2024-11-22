Dan Scavino: Trump Will Not Install Rep. Mike Rogers As Head Of FBI

(L-top) Former Chief of Staff to the United States Secretary of Defense Kash Patel. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) / (L-bottom) Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers. (Photo by Sarah Rice/Getty Images) / (R) White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino addresses the Republican National Convention. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:59 PM – Friday, November 22, 2024

Even though former Michigan GOP Representative Mike Rogers maintains that he could overhaul the FBI and create positive change, Dan Scavino, a senior advisor to 47th President-elect Donald Trump, said on Friday that Trump has no plans to appoint Rogers as the agency’s head.

“People have lost faith in the FBI,” Rogers stated. “Someone like me can restore that faith.” “This is where the FBI should be applying its resources,” Rogers said, pointing to rising violent crime while echoing Trump’s assertions that the agency has been focused on politics under the Biden administration. “It should not be engaged in politics. And the culture of the FBI on the seventh floor needs to be changed and has to have a kind of a reckoning. You know you can, you can cure the cancer without killing the patient, and that’s exactly what needs to happen at the FBI.”

Scavino’s post is the most recent tidbit of information provided regarding Trump’s intentions for the FBI.

Current FBI Director Christopher Wray is anticipated to be fired before his term ends. Wray previously expressed skepticism regarding the first assassination attempt on Trump’s life, even though a 50-year-old fire chief died in the aftermath of the incident, while two others were badly injured as well.

“The McCourtney Institute for Democracy’s most recent Mood of the Nation Poll, conducted November 14-18, 2022, [found] that a much higher proportion of Democrats than Republicans say that they trust the Federal Bureau of Investigation and that they believe FBI agents are fair,” according to apmresearchlab.org.

Meanwhile, Rogers has been seen as a more “conventional” choice to head the FBI, having been a special agent for around five years, serving several terms in Congress, and as the Republican leader of the House Intelligence Committee for four years.

In 2013 and 2017, the FBI Agents Association recommended Rogers to lead the FBI. Rogers is a former House Armed Services Chair who narrowly lost his Michigan Senate bid earlier this month. Prior to Trump appointing Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary, he was also considered for the position, according to POLITICO.

However, there have also been rumors that Trump will nominate Kash Patel, an official from his first administration who served in a number of national security positions. Patel served as an official of the U.S. National Security Council, he was a senior advisor to the acting Director of National Intelligence, and he was chief of staff to the acting U.S. secretary of defense during the first Trump term.

“Patel joined the HPSCI following his tenure as a terrorism prosecutor at the Department of Justice (DOJ), where he led investigations spanning multiple theaters of conflict and oversaw the successful prosecution of criminals aligned with Al-Qa’ida, ISIS, and other terror groups. Mr. Patel also served as the DOJ Liaison Officer to Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), working with our nation’s most prestigious counterterrorism units to conduct collaborative global targeting operations against high value terrorism targets,” according to his bio on the Department of Defense website.

Earlier this week, Vice President-elect JD Vance removed a post in which he disclosed that the transition team was talking with potential candidates as a sign of their intentions to succeed Wray.

Patel previously argued that the FBI has turned into a weaponized agency that has been taken over by shady individuals with ulterior motives who aren’t putting Americans or their safety first.

“The Deep State can not be trusted. They have weaponized the government for their own political and personal agenda,” Patel wrote in an email last week.

