Trump And Vance Interviewing Candidates To Replace FBI Director Christopher Wray

1:57 PM – Wednesday, November 20, 2024

In a heated discussion over President Joe Biden’s confirmations of court nominees, Vice President-elect JD Vance said on Tuesday that President-elect Donald Trump is interviewing candidates to take over the FBI before the current director’s term is up.

Vance made the statement in reaction to a post by Steve Bannon’s War Room CFO Grace Chong. In that post, Chong criticized the Ohio senator for failing to attend a vote that confirmed Embry J. Kidd, a controversial Biden judicial appointee.

“You guys better show up and do your one fricken job!! @JDVance @marcorubio,” Chong posted, tagging JD Vance and Marco Rubio.

Before revealing that he and Trump had been meeting with possible candidates to head the FBI, Vance retaliated by calling Chong a “mouth breathing imbecile.”

“When this 11th Circuit vote happened, I was meeting with President Trump to interview multiple positions for our government, including for FBI Director. I tend to think it’s more important to get an FBI director who will dismantle the deep state than it is for Republicans to lose a vote 49-46 rather than 49-45,” Vance posted.

Nevertheless, the Ohio senator deleted the X post soon after.

The bureau is essentially controlled by the current director, Christopher Wray. However, his ten-year term wasn’t supposed to expire until 2027.

In July, Wray shockingly questioned whether Trump had actually been shot in the ear by the 20-year-old failed assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks during a rally event in Butler, Pennsylvania; insinuating that Trump was lying and had staged the whole incident.

It’s important to note that 50-year-old Corey Comperatore was killed at the rally and two others were badly injured by Crooks’ gunfire as well.

Many political pundits have argued that Wray’s skepticism of Trump’s injury is on the same level, if not worse, as InfoWars creator Alex Jones’ previous questioning of the Sandy Hook shooting. However, Wray faced no consequences or serious backlash while Jones has been consistently attacked and targeted by U.S. intelligence agencies, like the one headed by Wray.

“No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!” Trump said in response.

In a July 25th Truth Social post, the 45th and 47th president continued, asserting that investigators “never even checked” his ear.

Wray has also been accused by Trump of “lying to Congress” in regards to knowing about President Joe Biden’s physical and mental deterioration.

“Wray said that ‘it is not something I observed during my interactions with him, which were uneventful and unremarkable,’ essentially stating that he found nothing wrong, mentally or physically, with ‘Joe,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “If that is the case, Director Wray should resign immediately from the FBI.” “Anybody can see that Joe Biden is cognitively and physically challenged, and if you can’t see that, you sure as hell can’t be running the FBI,” Trump added.

Meanwhile, there have been rumors that former Pentagon official Kash Patel, who was reportedly considered for the top CIA position prior to it going to former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, may take Wray’s place at the FBI.

44-year-old Patel has written about the necessity of dismantling the Justice Department and overhauling the FBI and other intelligence agencies by removing their “top ranks.”

“[T]he FBI has become so thoroughly compromised that it will remain a threat to the people unless drastic measures are taken,” Patel wrote in his novel “Government Gangsters.”

Additionally, former Michigan Representative Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), who served in Congress for 14 years, including the last four as chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is also rumored to be a candidate for the FBI director role.

Earlier this month, Democrat Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-N.Y.) defeated Rogers by a slim margin for the Senate seat left empty by retiring Democrat Debbie Stabenow.

