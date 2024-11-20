Trump Appoints Fmr WWE CEO, SBA Administrator Linda McMahon As Education Secretary

Former administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon speaks during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:48 PM – Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Trump announced on Tuesday night that he is appointing Linda McMahon, the former CEO of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and former administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA), as the new education secretary.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social.

“It is my great honor to announce that Linda McMahon, former Administrator of the Small Business Administration, will be the United States Secretary of Education,” Trump’s statement read. “As Secretary of Education, Linda will fight tirelessly to expand ‘Choice’ to every State in America, and empower parents to make the best Education decisions for their families,” the press release added. “Linda served for two years on the Connecticut Board of Education, where she was one of fifteen members overseeing all Public Education in the State, including its Technical High School system.”

McMahon, who served as administrator of the Small Business Administration during the first Trump administration, is the wife of Vince McMahon. The couple are known for co-founding the popular WWE organization back in 1980.

“Linda will use her decades of Leadership experience, and deep understanding of both Education and Business, to empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World,” Trump’s statement concluded. “We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort.”

McMahon served in the Trump administration from 2017 to 2019. When she resigned, she wrote that the role had been “immensely rewarding.”

“While it has truly been the honor of a lifetime to serve our country in this Administration, it is time for me to step down and return to the private sector,” McMahon wrote in 2019. “I wish to thank the President and I will continue to be a strong advocate for him and his policies.”

McMahon herself is a major Republican donor. During Trump’s first campaign for president, she donated more than $7 million to two pro-Trump super PACs, according to Open Secrets.

