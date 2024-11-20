Trump Celebrates Guilty Verdict: ‘Justice For Laken Riley’

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks as supporters hold images of Laken Riley during a campaign event in Rome, Georgia, on March 9, 2024. Riley, a nursing student, has become the face of immigration reform after her murder by an illegal immigrant on February 22, 2024. (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

1:23 PM – Wednesday, November 20, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has paid tribute to the ‘beloved’ Laken Riley following her murderer’s guilty verdict.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, illegal immigrant Jose Ibarra was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being found guilty on all charges for the murder of Riley, a nursing student from Georgia.

As soon as the verdict was read, Trump took to Truth Social and X to share his thoughts.

“JUSTICE FOR LAKEN RILEY!” Trump wrote. “The Illegal who killed our beloved Laken Riley was just found GUILTY on all counts for his horrific crimes. Although the pain and heartbreak will last forever, hopefully this can help bring some peace and closure to her wonderful family who fought for Justice, and to ensure that other families don’t have to go through what they have. We love you, Laken, and our hearts will always be with you. It is time to secure our Border, and remove these criminals and thugs from our Country, so nothing like this can happen again!”

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took to X to celebrate the verdict. She called out the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration and said that the Democrat party was to blame for Riley’s death.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) released a statement saying that Ibarra should have “never” been allowed into the country to begin with.

“Open border policies failed Laken Riley,” he stated.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) reposted a clip of Ibarra being found guilty. He commented “justice served.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!