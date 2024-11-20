One Direction Band Members Reunite For Liam Payne’s Funeral, Joined By Family And Celebs

L | Former One Direction band member Zayn Malik (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) LM | Former One Direction band member Niall Horan (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) RM| Former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) R| Former One Direction band member Harry Styles (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

12:59 PM – Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Family, friends, and colleagues of Liam Payne, a former member of the band One Direction, have gathered to pay their respects during a private service, following his tragic death at the age of 31.

On Wednesday, former One Direction members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik joined Payne’s loved ones in a celebration of life for the singer.

Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh, members of the British-Irish pop group Girls Aloud, were one of the first people to arrive, along with Cheryl, the mother of Payne’s son, Bear.

Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, made an appearance shortly after.

One of the One Direction creators, Simon Cowell, an English television personality and record executive who previously judged the U.S. show “American Idol,” also made an appearance with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and Radio 2 Breakfast DJ Scott Mills, James Corden, and Marvin and Rochelle Humes.

A horse-drawn carriage later arrived at the church, carrying a dark blue coffin with silver handles and white roses on top. A red floral tribute reading “son” and a blue tribute reading “daddy” adorned the top of the carriage.

Silence fell over the crowd as Payne’s father Geoff and mother Karen exited a vehicle and stood next to the carriage before the dark blue coffin was carried into the church through a side door.

On October 16th, Payne died after falling off a third story balcony at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires Argentina.

Security Minister of Buenos Aires municipality, Pablo Policicchio, said that authorities had gotten a call from the hotel about an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

When they arrived, they found his body laying in the hotel courtyard.

According to ABC News, Payne had multiple illicit substances in his body prior to his death, including “pink cocaine,” which is a recreational drug that is typically a mix of several drugs, including methamphetamines, ketamine, MDMA, cocaine, benzodiazepine, and crack.

Sources who reached out to the press also claimed that an aluminum pipe, used for smoking drugs, was found in his hotel room.

Police arrested three individuals in connection with Payne’s death, alleging they provided the narcotics to the singer.

