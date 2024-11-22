‘FBI Did Not Want Cell Phone Data’ To Identify J6 Pipe Bomber

A crest of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seen 03 August 2007 inside the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Gabriella Sable

12:50 PM – Friday, November 22, 2024

A congressional investigation into the events of January 6th, 2021 has revealed that the FBI made no effort to secure uncorrupted cell phone data because ‘it appears the FBI did not want the data’ that could have identified the person responsible for planting pipe bombs at the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters on that day. This information is according to Georgia Congressman Barry Loudermilk who has been leading the congressional probe.

“The FBI really didn’t want the data, especially when they made the comment that we believe the identity of the, the pipe bomber was in that corrupted data set,” said Loudermilk (R-Ga.), the Chairman of the Oversight Panel of the House Administration Committee. The committee is tasked with probing the findings of the Democrat’s own select committee investigation of the events of January 6th. “I’m telling you that the FBI made no effort to get the data,” Loudermilk told One America News.

Loudermilk explained the FBI subpoenaed three major carriers to collect cell phone data from the area around Capitol Hill near the RNC and DNC.

“[The FBI] testified that they weren’t able to identify the pipe bomber,” Loudermilk said. “Because one of the carriers sent them corrupted data and they were certain that the identity of the pipe bomber was in that data set, but it was corrupted.”

However, the Oversight Panel as part of their investigation, asked the same three cell phone carriers if they had uncorrupted cell phone data. All three said ‘yes.’

“What that told us is either the data wasn’t corrupt, or somebody dropped it in a water puddle outside and corrupted it,” Loudermilk said.

According to Loudermilk, the FBI did not care about getting a new copy of the cell phone data.

“[The FBI] wasn’t interested in going and getting the copy again,” Loudermilk said. “Because they never reached out to the carriers to get the clear data.”

“No one went back to try to get the clear text data from the carrier or uncorrupted data,” Loudermilk continued. “Even though, according to the FBI, they believed the identity of the pipe bomber was within that data.”

