WH: U.S. Rejects ICC Arrest Warrants For Israeli Officials

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes a question during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 21, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Michaelangelo Hernandez

11:40 AM – Friday, November 22, 2024

The U.S. has rejected a decision by the International Criminal Court to issue warrants for the arrest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.

In a press briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said the U.S. has been clear that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the matter.

She continued, saying the administration is deeply concerned by the prosecutor’s rush to seek arrest warrants and errors in the process that led to the ICC’s decision.

“We fundamentally reject the court’s decision to issue arrest warrants for senior Israel officials” Jean-Pierre. “We remain deeply concerned by the prosecutor’s rush to seek arrest warrants and the troubling process errors that led to this decision.”

Jean-Pierre added that the United States is currently discussing its next steps with its partners, including Israel.

