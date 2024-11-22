Gaetz Announces He Won’t Return To Congress Next Year

US Representative from Florida Matt Gaetz speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:08 AM – Friday, November 22, 2024

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz , who withdrew from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General on Thursday, said on Friday that he will not be rejoining Congress next year.

Advertisement

“I’m still going to be in the fight, but it’s going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress,” he told conservative commentator Charlie Kirk in an interview on Friday.

Gaetz, first elected in 2016, had resigned from the House earlier this month after Trump selected him to lead the Department of Justice. However, senior congressional leaders in both parties had been scrambling to determine if Gaetz could return to the House next year after winning re-election this fall.

“There are a number of fantastic Floridians who’ve stepped up to run for my seat, people who have inspired with their heroism, with their public service. And I’m actually excited to see Northwest Florida go to new heights and have great representation,” Gaetz told Kirk.

He added: “I’m going to be fighting for President Trump. I’m going to be doing whatever he asks of me, as I always have. But I think that eight years is probably enough time in the United States Congress.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts





Advertisements below

Share this post!