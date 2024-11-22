Conor McGregor Found Liable In Civil Trial Accusing Him Of Rape

Conor McGregor looks on from ringside prior to during the IBF World Heavyweight Title fight between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua, on the Riyadh Season. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:35 PM – Friday, November 22, 2024

A civil jury in Ireland has found mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor liable for sexual assault of a woman in a hotel penthouse that occurred during a wild night of partying.

On Friday, the Dublin jury awarded the woman nearly $257,000 for her lawsuit that claimed McGregor “brutally raped and battered” her on December 9th, 2018. It left her severely bruised and has since caused her to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

McGregor testified that he never forced her to do anything and that the woman had lied about her allegations after the two had consensual sex.

However, the woman’s lawyer John Gordon said that she never pretended to be a perfect person and had gone out looking for a good time, which ended up turning into a nightmare.

Gordon said McGregor was angry about a fight he had lost in Las Vegas two months earlier and took it out on his client.

“He’s not a man, he’s a coward,” Gordon told jurors. “A devious coward and you should treat him for what he is.”

Additionally, the woman had to take multiple breaks in her emotional testimony as she said McGregor threatened to kill her during the encounter.

According to the victim, McGregor put her in a choke hold several times and later told her, “Now you know how I felt in the octagon where I tapped out three times,” referring to a UFC fight when he had to admit defeat, she said.

She also said she feared she would die and never see her daughter again.

“He let me go and I remember saying I was sorry, as I felt that I did something wrong and I wanted to reassure him that I wouldn’t tell anyone so he wouldn’t hurt me again,” she said.

She then said that she let him do what he wanted and she had sex with him.

At the time of the report, police investigated the woman’s complaint, but prosecutors declined to bring charges, claiming there was a lack of evidence and a conviction was unlikely.

McGregor claimed that the two did have sex that was athletic, but it was not rough. He said “she never said ‘no’ or stopped” and testified that everything she said was a lie.

“It is a full-blown lie among many lies,” he said when asked about the chokehold allegation. “How anyone could believe that me, as a prideful person, would highlight my shortcomings.”

During the case, McGregor’s lawyer told jury members that they needed to set aside their opinion of the fighter.

“You may have an active dislike of him, some of you may even loathe him – there is no point pretending that the situation might be otherwise,” attorney Remy Farrell said. “I’m not asking you to invite him to Sunday brunch.”

Additionally, the defense team claimed the woman never told investigators McGregor threatened her life. Surveillance video was shown during the case in court that they said appeared to show the woman kissing the fighter’s arm and hugging him after they left the hotel room. Farrell said she looked “happy, happy, happy.”

