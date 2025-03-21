AOC And Sen. Sanders Work To Rally Democrats Against Trump Admin In ‘Multi-State Tour’

(L) Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to a capacity crowd during an event at UW-Parkside on March 07, 2025 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) / (R) U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:40 PM – Friday, March 21, 2025

New York Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders have reportedly begun a multi-state tour — in an effort to unify the Democrat Party against the Trump administration.

Advertisement

Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sanders (I-Vt.) began their tour in Nevada on Thursday, where the two took the stage to condemn President Donald Trump and Special Government Employee (SGE) Elon Musk, accusing them of slyly crafting an American oligarchy.

Ocasio-Cortez accused President Trump and Musk of “lying to and screwing over working and middle-class Americans so that they can steal our health care, social security and veterans benefits to pay for their tax cuts for the billionaires and bailouts for their crypto friends.”

“Now that he’s in power we can see it clear as day,” she stated of Trump. “He’s handed the keys to Elon Musk and is selling this country for parts to the richest people on the planet for a kickback.”

Ocasio-Cortez was also caught ignoring supporters in the crowd who were chanting “Primary Chuck!” throughout her speech — an indicator that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is still facing backlash from Democrat voters after voting in favor of the recent GOP spending bill.

However, rather than discussing Democrat infighting, AOC publicly urged a “Democratic Party that fights harder for us. That means each and every one of us choosing and voting for Democrats and elected officials who know how to stand for the working class.”

“I want you to look at every level of office around and support Democrats who fight, because those are the ones who can actually win against Republicans,” she added.

The stop in Las Vegas, Nevada, was a part of Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, which is expected to run through Saturday with stops in Colorado on Friday and a final rally in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday.

Additionally, the duo held a rally in Tempe, Arizona, on Thursday — which was reportedly packed with 11,300 attendees at the Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University, according to the Tempe fire marshal.

Thousands more also packed into an overflow section outside the arena to hear leading voices in the leftist movement pitch their message.

“We have a message for Mr. Trump and that is, we will not allow you to move this country into an oligarchy,” Sanders stated. “We’re not going to allow you and your friend Mr. Musk and the other billionaires to wreak havoc on this country.”

“We have two very different Americas. In one of those Americas, the wealthiest people have never, ever, in the history of our country, had it so good. People on top are doing extraordinarily well today,” Sanders continued. “We have more income and wealth inequality in our country than we have ever had.”

Sanders went on to claim that President Trump is taking on an “authoritarian” rule — despite the fact that President Trump’s approval ratings are at an all time high.

“We will not accept an authoritarian form of society with a president who undermines the Constitution every day and is working aggressively to take away our freedom of speech and freedom of assembly,” Sanders added. “No, we will not accept the society of massive economic inequalities where the very rich are becoming much richer while working families across the country struggle to put food on the table.”

Sanders’s remarks mirror the Democrat Party’s current struggles, as it recently hit an all-time low in favorability ratings — loudly criticizing the Trump administration while failing to build momentum for a compelling alternative.

The rally also seemingly highlights a growing call for a shift in leadership within the Democrat Party, as the voter base has become disillusioned with the current leadership under Schumer.

Following the Democrat Party’s resounding defeat in the 2024 presidential election—coupled with its inability to secure a majority in both the House and Senate—the party appears to be turning its attention to the younger generation as it charts the course for future leadership. David Hogg, a 24-year-old gun control extremist, was recently appointed to one of the top positions of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in February.

Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez, 35, also maintains that she is ready to challenge the current leadership, due to her ability to “connect with the younger voter base.” California Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) has publicly urged New York’s bartender-turned-Congresswoman, Ocasio-Cortez, to challenge Schumer in 2028 — in the event that he runs for re-election.

So far, Khanna has been one of the only Democrats willing to publicly call out Schumer’s leadership. However, multiple House Democrats have reportedly followed suit privately, according to NBC News.

“She would walk into any event in America and draw a significant crowd,” said Faiz Shakir, a Sanders political advisor. “Whether they like her or not it doesn’t even matter. There are people interested in what she has to say.”

Additionally, there is also growing speculation that Ocasio-Cortez could decide to run for office and market a future 2028 presidential campaign — although her team has denied any future run. Despite downplaying any future national campaign, “AOC 2028” pins were sold outside of the Las Vegas venue at a merchandise stand.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!