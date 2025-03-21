Dismantling Education Dept., Shifting Student Loans And Special Needs Oversight 

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
1:18 PM – Friday, March 21, 2025
Big news today as President Trump announced that Kelly Loeffler, head of the Small Business Administration, will now oversee student loans, which will be managed through the Department of Education immediately. Additionally, RFK Jr., head of HHS, will take charge of special needs and nutrition programs. This follows yesterday’s executive action to dismantle the Department of Education, fulfilling a key campaign promise. Now, the question remains: who should determine what’s best for our kids’ education—states, parents, and local schools, or unelected federal bureaucrats? Despite billions spent on education, test scores are dismal, radical ideologies are infiltrating classrooms, and parents are sidelined. While Congress still needs to fully abolish the department, which won’t be easy, the fight is on as the establishment, unions, and left-wing activists resist. However, Americans are fed up with being told how to raise their kids, and change is on the horizon. Former dept. of Education employee, Denisha Allen joins Alicia Summers to discuss.