CNN Poll: Democrat Party Favorability Rating Falls To Historic Low

US Senator Bernie Sanders (L), Independent of Vermont, and US Senator Elizabeth Warren (R), Democrat of Massachusetts, attend a US Senate Finance Committee business meeting on the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:51 AM – Sunday, March 16, 2025

According to a recent CNN poll, the Democrat Party’s favorability ratings have fallen to a historic low.

The Democrat Party’s overall favorability rating sits at a meager 29%, which is a record low within CNN polling dating back to 1992.

The new poll marks a 20 point plunge from its ratings at the start of President Joe Biden’s presidency in 2021.

Among Democrats and “Democrat-leaning independents” just 63% view the party favorably, compared to 81% at the start of Biden’s administration.

The historic low favorability ratings is in contrast to the GOP’s favorability ratings, which hovers at around a 79% favorability rating among Republicans, according to CNN.

The high favorability ratings of the GOP follows after President Donald Trump was able to secure the popular vote, while acquiring a majority in the Senate, and retaining control of the House.

The GOP was also able to gain traction among Black and Hispanic voters, as well as the young vote, cutting into the Democrat Party’s base.

Meanwhile, the Democrats have yet to rally around a leader within the party to counter the influence President Donald Trump currently has.

When asked to identify a Democrat Party leader who “best reflects the core values” of the party, most Democrat voters struggled to name someone. New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) received the highest number of mentions at 10%, with former Vice President Kamala Harris close behind at 8%.

Additionally, the survey also revealed that 57% of respondents believe that the Democrats should fight against President Trump’s agenda, which is in contrast to the beginning of President Trump’s second term, where the vast majority believed the Democrats should work together with the Republican Party.

The poll was conducted prior to Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voting in favor of the GOP spending bill which was crafted to avoid a government shutdown. Schumer’s vote to affirm the bill into law infuriated many Democrats who oppose President Trump’s agenda.

The CNN poll was conducted between March 6th-9th, among a random national sample of 1,206 U.S. adults.

