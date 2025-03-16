SpaceX Dragon Docks With ISS, Met By ‘Alien,’ As Stranded Astronauts Prepare To Return To Earth 

In this NASA handout, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-10 mission to the International Space Station takes off at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on March 14, 2025 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:30 AM – Sunday, March 16, 2025

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) and was met by an “alien.”

On Friday, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docked to the station at 12:04 a.m. and the four newcomers were met by Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner wearing an alien mask.

A NASA spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital that Vagner could be seen floating around while wearing an alien mask as the ISS crew members were preparing the capsule for deboarding.

“NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov entered the International Space Station shortly after opening the hatches between the space station and the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft at 1:35 a.m. EDT,” NASA said in a statement.

Suni Williams, shook hands and hugged the Expedition 72 crew after Vagner’s alien performance.

“It was a wonderful day. Great to see our friends arrive,” Williams told Mission Control.

Williams and Butch Wilmore are set to show the new visitors around the space station before returning home after nine long months in space.

Their mission was only supposed to last one week following Boeing’s maiden astronaut trip, however they became stuck in space after NASA was forced to return the Boeing Starliner due to technical concerns.

