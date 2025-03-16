NYPD Searching For Suspect Who Set A Man On Fire Near Times Square

Police patrol in Times Square on February 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:14 PM – Sunday, March 16, 2025

New York City police are searching for a suspect who set a man on fire near Time Square in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Advertisement

The incident took place on West 41st Street and 7th Avenue just before 4 a.m., where police responded to a 45-year-old man on fire.

The victim was seen on video with severe burn wounds, although appearing to be in stable condition.

The man was then taken to a local hospital to treat his burn wounds.

Video footage shows the victim walking shirtless alongside firefighters after the flames were put out.

Although the attack is still currently under investigation, police revealed that the victim knew his assailant. According to the New York Post, the victim was speaking with the suspect prior to the incident.

The victim reportedly ran 100 feet while on fire before he was doused with a fire extinguisher, authorities stated.

Authorities have not provided a description of the suspect as they have reportedly struggled to get a hold of security camera footage from nearby businesses.

The suspect reportedly fled north on Broadway, according to fire marshals.

The attack follows just months after 57-year-old Debrina Kawam was burned alive on the New York subway train.

Kawam was sleeping as 33-year-old illegal alien Sebastian Zapeta allegedly set her on fire in a “drunken blackout.”

“As the train pulled into the station, the suspect calmly walked up to the victim,” stated New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. “The suspect used what we believe to be a lighter to ignite the victim’s clothing, which became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds.”

Zapeta stated that he was blacked out during the attack.

“Sometimes, when I drink and erase the memory, and I don’t know right?” he stated according to Fox News. “When I wake up, I’m already in the house, already sleeping. I wake up when I’m already at home. Or there are times when I wake up, and I’m already at the train station…or on the train…”

Meanwhile, border czar Tom Homan stated that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency will eventually deport Zapeta.

“He’s not gonna get away,” Homan stated earlier this month.

Zapeta is currently being held on Rikers Island, although the city’s sanctuary laws are not allowing NYC’s Department of Correction to hand him over to ICE agents.

“If we have to sit outside that jail every day, 24/7, we’ll get our hands on him,” Homan continued. “New York City, or any other sanctuary city, is not gonna stop ICE from keeping President Trump’s promise to eradicate every criminal illegal alien, every public threat illegal alien, every nation security threat illegal alien from this country.”

“Sanctuary cities make it harder and make it more dangerous, but they’re not going to stop what we’re doing,” he added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!