President Trump’s Approval Ratings Hit All Time High

Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather outside Trump Tower holding flags during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City on March 17, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:34 AM – Tuesday, March 18, 2025

President Donald Trump is currently enjoying the highest approval rating ever as president, according to new polling data.

The polling data, conducted by NBC News, placed Trump’s approval rating at 47%, with 51% disapproving — marking an all time high.

President Trump’s polling data reflects the divided nature of the American voting base, as his approval rating is at sky high 90% among Republicans, and a meager 4% among Democrats.

Nevertheless, most Americans approve of President Trump’s actions on securing the Southern border, with 56% of respondents agreeing that the new administration’s efforts are a positive change of pace.

President Trump’s policy on government spending cuts is also on the more popular side, with 47% of respondents stating that the changes were good, compared to 29% of respondents who say they oppose the changes.

The polling data on Trump’s handling of the Ukraine war was revealed to be slightly favorable as well, with 41% stating that his actions were positive — compared to 40% of respondents who opposed his stance.

Regarding inflation, NBC poll respondents appear to be pleased with President Trump’s moves so far, with 40% stating that his policies are having a positive effect — compared to the 30% who disapprove.

However, Trump is still working to win the majority over on his economic policies, even though he has only been in office during his second term for 57 days. 54% of respondents stated that they disapprove of his handling of the economy, which is the first time he has lost the majority on the issue in NBC’s poll.

Despite the majority disagreeing with Trump’s economic policies, respondents conceded that President Trump is executing “the right kind of change” on important policies — including tariffs.

44% of respondents believed the country was on the right track, a significant increase from the only 28% who held a positive outlook during the former Biden administration.

Additionally, President Trump’s high approval ratings are in contrast with the historic opposition towards the Democrat Party, as a new CNN poll revealed that just 29% of Democrats currently hold a favorable view of their party.

