Andrew Cuomo Accused of Sexual Assault, Again

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference New York State on March 2, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

1:00 PM – Friday, November 24 2023

Andrew Cuomo is the latest of a long string of prominent figures to be accused of sexual assault.

The former executive assistant of Cuomo, Brittany Commisso, filed a lawsuit against him this week claiming that the former New York governor sexually assaulted her from 2019 until August of 2021.

She stated that her former boss subjected her to “humiliating and demeaning tasks, hugs, kisses, sexual touching of the buttocks and forcible touching of the breast.”

“The continuous sexual harassment by defendant Cuomo included unwelcome sexual advances, sexualized comments about appearance and personal matters, relations, their dating, their sex life, and her marriage, assignment of humiliating and demeaning tasks, hugs, kisses, sexual touching of the buttocks, and forcible touching of the breast all of which was objectively unreasonable and abusive and reasonably perceived by plaintiff as being abusive and an adverse alteration of the conditions and terms of employment she was required to suffer to maintain her employment and avoid adverse changes in the condition and terms of employment which, in fact, she later suffered in retaliation for rejecting and reporting the same,” the lawsuit alleges.

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that then Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) demoted Commisso after she refused Cuomo’s offer to date her.

“[Hochul removed Comisso from] the position of Executive Assistant to the Governor, removed her from the Executive Chamber front office, and assigned her to the demeaning task of answering telephones in the Lieutenant Governor’s office until moved to other offices, including loss of overtime, ostracism, given little or no work, demotion, and loss of career opportunities and Advancement,” the lawsuit continued.

Commisso first joined Cuomo’s team in 2017.

She filed her case a day before the New York Adult Survivors Act window closed. The window suspended the statute of limitations for one year, which allowed victims of abuse to bring a lawsuit forward regardless of how old their claims are.

Many other public figures such as Jamie Foxx, Eric Adams (D-N.Y.), Cuba Gooding Jr. and Steven Tyler have received sexual harassment lawsuits prior to the window closing on Thanksgiving.

This is not the first time that she has publicly voiced Cuomo’s wrong doings. In 2021, Commisso and other women came forward to file misdemeanor criminal complaints against the Democrat.

He was accused of “intentionally and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place[d] his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim (Commisso) and onto her intimate body part. Specifically, the victim’s left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires.”

The forcible touching charge was dismissed.

Despite claiming that these allegations were untrue and that he “never touched anyone inappropriately,” Cuomo resigned as governor of New York.

Cuomo refutes these new claims. His lawyer, Rita Glavin, spoke to the New York Post on Friday regarding the new claims.

She said that they were “provably false” and that they were a “transparent attempt at a cash grab.”

