Jamie Foxx Facing Sexual Assault Lawsuit

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:08 PM – Thursday, November 23, 2023

Jaime Foxx is facing a new lawsuit alleging that he sexually assaulted someone on a rooftop eight years ago.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff was at the same bar, Catch NYC & Roof, as Foxx in August 2015, around 11:00 p.m.

TMZ reported that later that night, at around 1:00 a.m., the plaintiff’s friend asked Foxx if he’d take a photo with her and the plaintiff. She claims he said, “Sure, baby anything for you” and seemed intoxicated at the time.

The plaintiff then claimed that the actor took more photos with her and said, “Wow, you have that supermodel body,” “You smell so good” and told her she looked like Gabrielle Union.

She stated that after dragging her by the arm to the rear of the rooftop, Foxx is said to have put both of his hands on her waist, slid them under her shirt, and began massaging her breasts.

When she made an attempt to move away, she says she saw a security guard and other people who witnessed what had happened, but they made the decision to leave. When her friend came back he allegedly stopped.

After the incident, the plaintiff allegedly underwent medical treatment and suffered emotional distress as a result of the “sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery.”

The anonymous woman is suing Foxx as well as Catch and its employees for compensation and punitive damages.

