11-Year-Old Arrested After Bragging About ‘Kill List,’ Cache Of Weapons 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:30 PM – Monday, September 16, 2024

An 11-year-old boy has been taken into custody after he bragged about his “kill list” and massive cache of weapons.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a Facebook post that Carlo “Kingston” Dorelli, 11, threatened violence and showed classmates a video of his arsenal of weapons.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office confiscated airsoft guns, knives, and swords from the boy.

“He had written a list of names and targets. He says it was all a joke,” Chitwood wrote.

Dorelli was given a felony charge for his written threat of a mass shooting.

Chitwood posted a video to X where officers are seen leading Dorelli into a jail cell with handcuffs on his wrists and ankles.

“Every time we make an arrest, your kid’s photo is going to be put out there…We’re gonna come and get you. We’re going to put you out for public embarrassment.” Chitwood said in a press conference last week, after Florida authorities received 54 phony tips of impending school shootings in a single night.

“For the little bastards out there who think this is funny, ha ha ha, you want to get on social media: You ain’t that smart…You’re getting caught,” he said.

The incident comes after 14-year-old Colt Gray killed four people and injured nine others during a school shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia on September 4th.

