Titan Submersible Implosion Image Revealed Following Coast Guard Hearing

In this U.S. Coast Guard handout, a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina HC-130 Hercules airplane flies over the French research vessel, L’Atalante approximately 900 miles East of Cape Cod during the search for the 21-foot submersible, Titan, June 21, 2023 over the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:38 PM – Monday, September 16, 2024

The final message the doomed Titan Submersible sent to the surface has been uncovered, along with images of the aftermath, following an investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Advertisement

The images depict the torn apart Titan submersible resting on the ocean floor, following its implosion on June 18th, 2023, which resulted in the death of all five passengers on board.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was among the five on board attempting to explore the Titanic wreckage. He has been criticized following the implosion as critics cite the lack of industry standard regulations, along with dozens of unresolved equipment issues plaguing the submersible.

Tony Nissen, OceanGate’s former engineering director, was required to testify during a hearing on Monday, and described extensive safety concerns which were allegedly ignored by Rush.

The company’s former finance director, Bonnie Carl, as well as former contractor, Tym Catterson, are also expected to testify.

Both Nissen and Carl blamed Rush for the safety concerns, as all of the major decisions were left up to the late CEO.

British adventurer Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet as well as two members of a wealthy Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, were on board as well.

The image was made public during a press conference on Monday, as investigators reveal more details regarding the tragic incident.

The photo showcased on Monday was taken last year during the search for the submersible, as investigators also featured an animated video depicting the chain of events leading up to the implosion.

“Dropped two wts,” the Titan wrote to Polar Prince, its mother ship on the surface, referring to the weights the ship released in hopes of returning to the surface.

The Titan was then pinged one last time before Polar Pro wasn’t able to track the vessel, the Monday presentation explained.

In the days following the implosion, authorities began a frantic search for the submersible, ultimately finding its wreckage on the floor of the North Atlantic Ocean, a few several hundred yards from the location of the Titanic.

Additionally, Nargeolet’s family filed a $50 million lawsuit last month, claiming gross negligence from the OceanGate operator, which resulted in crewmembers experiencing “terror and mental anguish,” knowing their lives were doomed prior to the implosion.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!