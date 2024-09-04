At Least 4 Killed In Shooting At Georgia High School, Suspect In Custody

An air evacuation helicopter sits on standby after a shooting took place at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on September 4, 2024. Four people were killed and nine wounded in the school shooting on Wednesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. “Four dead. An additional nine taken to various hospitals with injuries. Suspect in custody and alive. Reports that the suspect has been ‘neutralized’ are inaccurate,” the bureau said in a social media post. (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

11:55 AM PST- Update: At least four people have been killed and nine others have been rushed to the hospital following a shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia. Barrow County Sheriff Judd Smith has confirmed that a suspect is alive and is currently in custody.

Advertisement

9:33 AM: Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, is currently in lockdown after reports of gunfire. A number of casualties have been reported.

The number of victims and their current conditions are not yet known. According to reports, a local hospital is “treating multiple gunshot wounds” in connection to the shooting.

Videos filmed from outside revealed that there is a large police presence at the high school. There are also at least five ambulances on the scene.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) took to X, to share that he has “directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School.”

Winder is a community located an hour outside of Atlanta, Georgia. The town has a population of 18,338 people.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!