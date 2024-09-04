At Least 4 Killed In Shooting At Georgia High School, Suspect In Custody

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
11:55 AM PST- Update: At least four people have been killed and nine others have been rushed to the hospital following a shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia. Barrow County Sheriff Judd Smith has confirmed that a suspect is alive and is currently in custody.
9:33 AM: Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, is currently in lockdown after reports of gunfire. A number of casualties have been reported.
The number of victims and their current conditions are not yet known. According to reports, a local hospital is “treating multiple gunshot wounds” in connection to the shooting.
Videos filmed from outside revealed that there is a large police presence at the high school. There are also at least five ambulances on the scene.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) took to X, to share that he has “directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School.”
Winder is a community located an hour outside of Atlanta, Georgia. The town has a population of 18,338 people.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
