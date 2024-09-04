Trump Campaign Announces They Raised $130M In August, Has Nearly $300M In Cash On Hand

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally in the 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial on August 30, 2024 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:16 PM – Wednesday, September 3, 2024

Donald Trump’s campaign has announced that they raised $130 million in August.

Advertisement

The campaign also stated that its August fundraising total helped them reach $295 million in cash on hand entering the final two months of the general election campaign.

The Trump campaign also said that 98% of the donations that the campaign received in the month of August were less than $200, averaging out to around $56.

However, this is still significantly short of Kamala Harris’s $540 million in campaign donations since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, according to Harris campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon.

“With Republicans united and a growing number of Independents and disaffected Democrats crossing partisan lines, the Trump-Vance campaign has momentum for the final stretch of the race,” senior Trump campaign adviser Brian Hughes said in a statement.

“These fundraising numbers from August are a reflection of that movement and will propel President Trump’s America First movement back to the White House so we can undo the terrible failures of Harris and Biden,” Hughes added.

Over the past several months, Trump’s campaign had seen a spike of financial support and it even briefly overtook Biden’s campaign due to tremendous fundraising sparked by the former president’s conviction in New York in late May. Nevertheless, with Biden dropping out and Kamala Harris becoming the new candidate, Democrats have begun pushing their fundraising efforts more than ever before.

On Tuesday, the Harris campaign said that they were sending almost $25 million to Democrat committees to invest in “down ballot candidates,” using its significant fundraising haul to try and secure majorities in Congress.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!