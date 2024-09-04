Barron Trump Seen Attending NYU’s Stern School Of Business

Former US President Donald Trump (center right) stands with his wife Melania Trump (center left) their son Barron Trump (center) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:17 PM – Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Barron Trump, the youngest son of GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, was seen in Manhattan on Wednesday for his first day of classes at New York University (NYU).

A Fox News Digital video shows Barron leaving the campus with his backpack as Secret Service agents escort the youngest member of the Trump family.

“He was accepted to a lot of colleges,” Donald Trump stated proudly.

18-year-old Barron Trump graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, in May, before setting his sights on NYU.

“He’s a very smart guy, and he’ll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU,” Trump said. “It’s a very high quality place. He liked it. He liked the school. I went to Wharton and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn’t do that. We went for Stern.”

Barron is reportedly planning to live off-campus at the Trump Tower building and commute to the school, according to the New York Post.

Trump has also said that Barron has taken a keen interest in politics, even advising the former president from time to time.

Barron, who is said to be somewhere between 6-foot-7 to 6-foot-9 inches tall, is the youngest of Donald Trump’s children. He is also the only biological child Trump shares with former first lady Melania.

Barron Trump has played an integral role in connecting his father to the younger generation of voters. Due to Barron’s suggestions, Trump has linked up with popular national touring comedian Theo Von and streaming sensation Adin Ross.

“Adin Ross, you know, I mean, I do some people that I wasn’t so familiar with, different generation. He knows every one of them. And we’ve had tremendous success,” Trump added.

Although Trump has predicted that Barron will perform well in college, the presidential election in November could pose additional challenges related to stress for the 18-year-old.

“We’ll see what happens with the election because it’s a complicating factor always,” Trump continued.

