Ohio Judge John Russo: Woman Who Fatally Stabbed 3-Year-Old In Parking Lot Is Unfit To Stand Trial

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:56 PM – Monday, September 16, 2024

An Ohio judge has ruled that a 33-year-old woman is incompetent to stand trial after she followed a young boy and his mother into a parking lot and fatally stabbed the 3-year-old while he was sitting in a grocery cart outside of an Ohio supermarket, in addition to injuring his mother.

Her June 4th charges were:

2 counts of murder and 2 counts of attempted murder

2 counts of felony assault

1 count of endangering children

1 count of tampering with evidence

1 count of misdemeanor theft

The decision was made on Friday by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge John Russo. According to him, Cleveland resident Bionca Ellis, 33, will remain hospitalized indefinitely and, should her mental condition improve, may one day go on trial.

Shortly after the incident and her arrest, Ellis’s bond was set at $5 million, and her trial was originally scheduled to begin on December 9th.

Authorities say that on June 3rd, in the Cleveland suburb of North Olmsted, Ellis was inside the Giant Eagle grocery store when she noticed 3-year-old Julian Wood and his mother, Margot Wood, close to the front, choosing to follow them into the parking lot.

Soon after, Ellis attacked them with a knife as the mother was preparing to load her groceries into the car, killing the youngster after stabbing him two times in less than five seconds, before stabbing the mother in the shoulder and fleeing the scene. Reports did not specify where she stabbed the young boy.

While Margot Wood was receiving treatment for the stab wound to her shoulder—which, according to prosecutors, she sustained after attempting to remove her son from the cart during the attack—the boy passed away in a hospital.

The assailant’s motive has not been disclosed by the authorities, but they believe that it was a random act, and they did not convey any rhetoric in regards to it being a possible hate crime, as the young boy and his mother were both White.

Meanwhile, angry social media users online commented on the shocking, but predictable ruling.

“We put down crazy dogs who act on instinct and bite someone on the arm, but not people like this? Don’t see her being rehabilitated anytime soon,” said one user on X (Twitter).

