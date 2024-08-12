Trump Suing DOJ for $100 Million Over Mar-a-Lago Raid; Claims Political Persecution

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
1:28 PM – Monday, August 12, 2024
Donald Trump plans to sue the DOJ for $100 million over the 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid seeking classified documents. He was indicted on 40 felony counts, but a Florida judge dismissed the case last month. In contrast, an investigation into President Biden’s handling of classified documents before his presidency led to no charges, and Hillary Clinton’s emails also remain a point of contention. Trump’s lawsuit claims political persecution and wrongful actions.