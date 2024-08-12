Marco Rubio Endorses Kari Lake In Her Senate Race 

L: US Republican Senate candidate for Arizona Kari Lake (Photo by Laura SEGALL / AFP) (Photo by LAURA SEGALL/AFP via Getty Images) R: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:22 PM – Monday, August 12, 2024

United States Senator Marco Rubio has endorsed Kari Lake in her Senate race.

Advertisement

During an interview with The New York Post, Rubio (R-Fla.) endorsed Lake (R-Ariz.) stating she is a “proven fighter.”

“Kari Lake is the proven fighter we need in the Senate to secure the border, grow our economy, lower the cost of living, and push pro-family policies,” Rubio said in a statement. “I am proud to endorse her for Senate in Arizona. Her opponent votes with Kamala Harris 100% of the time. Kari will be a strong voice for all Arizonans.”

Following Rubio’s statement, Lake said she was “honored” to have his endorsement.

“He has fought for the American Dream, the family, and our national security. I look forward to working with him in the Senate to get our country back on track,” she said.

U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is running against Lake to replace Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) who will not be seeking re-election after leaving the Democrat party in December of 2022.

According to a poll from RealClearPolitics, Gallego has a 3.4% lead. However, a Remington Research Group poll conducted from late June to early July showed a 47-47% tie.

On July 31st, Lake won the Republican Senate primary and advanced to the key matchup against Gallego.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!