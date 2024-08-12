European Union Threatens Musk Regarding Interview With Donald Trump

EU commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton gives a press conference on EU probes Apple, Google, Meta under new digital law at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on March 25, 2024. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:27 PM – Monday, August 12, 2024

The European Union (EU) threatened to take action against Elon Musk’s company, X, concerning an upcoming interview between Musk and Donald Trump, UK Commissioner Thierry Breton announced on Monday.

Advertisement

The interview is scheduled to take place on Monday night on Musk’s popular social platform.

In the letter, the European Commission warned Musk that his company may face penalties and restrictions in Europe should Musk’s conversation with Trump violate its laws regarding “incitements to violence and hate speech.”

“I am writing to you in the context of recent events in the United Kingdom and in relation to the planned broadcast on your platform of X of a live conversation between a US presidential candidate and yourself, which will also be accessible to users in the EU,” the letter by the European Commission stated.

The European Commission cites the Digital Services Act passed in the EU in 2022, which allows further regulation of online platforms, as the “guiding standard” Musk must adhere to.

“My services and I will be extremely vigilant to any evidence that points to breaches of the DSA and will not hesitate to make full use of our toolbox, including by adopting interim measures, should it be warranted to protect EU citizens from serious harm,” the letter concludes.

In response, Elon Musk took the opportunity to post a sarcastic and explicit meme, essentially dismissing the EU’s threats.

Meanwhile, X CEO Linda Yaccarino also responded to the letter, claiming it was “an unprecedented attempt to stretch a law intended to apply in Europe to political activities in the US.”

“It also patronizes European citizens, suggesting they are incapable of listening to a conversation and drawing their own conclusions,” Yaccarino asserted in a post on X.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!