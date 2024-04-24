Trump Leads Biden In Most Battleground States

OAN’s Sani Unutoa

12:29 PM – Wednesday, April 24, 2024

A new poll finds Donald Trump ahead of President Biden in nearly every battleground state. In the ‘Bloomberg news and morning consult’ survey released today (Wed), Trump led Biden by an average of six points in six states including Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona, while Biden only led in Michigan by two points. The poll also found most respondents are not convinced by the Biden Administration’s claims regarding inflation, with 55% saying it is getting worse. Biden’s post-State Of The Union polling boost appears to have dissipated as his numbers are now back to around where they were before his address to the nation.

