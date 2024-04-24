Congressman Donald Payne Jr. Dead At 65 

Kid Witness News Global Awards Ceremony 2014 NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 15: U.S. Representative, Donald M. Payne, Jr. attends the 25th Anniversary of Kid Witness News at 2014 Global Awards Ceremony held at Panasonic Headquarters in Newark, New Jersey on October 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Kid Witness News)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:12 PM – Wednesday, April 24, 2024

United States Congressman Donald Payne Jr. has died at 65 years old, weeks after suffering from a heart attack.

On Wednesday, the six-term Democrat congressman from New Jersey died after suffering from many heart problems over the years.

Governor Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) released a statement where he said that he and his wife are “deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey, Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.”

“With his signature bowtie, big heart, and tenacious spirit, Donald embodied the very best of public service,” Murphy said. “As a former union worker and toll collector, he deeply understood the struggles our working families face, and he fought valiantly to serve their needs, every single day. That purpose was the light that guided him through his early years as Newark City Council President and during his tenure on the Essex County Board of Commissioners. And it guided him still through his more than a decade of service in Congress.”

He continued stating that it was a great honor to work side-by-side with the congressman “to build a stronger and fairer New Jersey, and we will hold his memory close to our hearts as we build upon the Payne family’s deep legacy of service in advocating for the communities they served so dearly.”

“Donald’s love will live on in the homes of his neighbors in Newark, who now have access to safe drinking water, and in the good-paying jobs he helped create for his brothers and sisters in labor,” the governor added. “And it will live on in his wife Beatrice, and their three children, Donald III, Jack, and Yvonne, who were the pride of his life. Our heartfelt prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Reports said that Payne had suffered from a heart attack on April 6th and had been hospitalized since then on a ventilator.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) also released a statement regarding the congressman’s passing.

“We are saddened to be informed of the passing today of Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr., who had been serving New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District since 2012, and who succeeded his father in the same position. Our prayers are offered today for his family and friends, and especially his wife, Bea, and their three children.”

