France Presents Bid To Host 2030 Winter Olympics

Poland’s Kamil Stoch soar inhis final jump to win the men’s large hill individual ski jumping event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 17, 2018, in Pyeongchang. (JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Cameron Breckenridge

11:40 AM –Wednesday, April 24, 2024

France is throwing their hat in the ring for a chance to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Advertisement

The country’s Olympic committee presented their bid on Monday by kicking off a five-day tour of the French Alps.

Switzerland is also reportedly in the mix to host while Salt Lake City, Utah has been announced as the preferred host for the 2034 games.

French officials say building a sustainable Winter Olympics for 2030 is the goal of organizers.

“These Winter Games must be for Olympism what Paris 2024 is also for the Olympics and Summer Paralympics, a complete renewal of the model, durability, proximity and the reuse of wat already exists, it is indeed our ambition,” David Lappartient, president of the French Olympic Committee, said.

France last hosted the Winter Games back in 1992.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!