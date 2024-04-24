France Presents Bid To Host 2030 Winter Olympics

OAN’s Cameron Breckenridge
France is throwing their hat in the ring for a chance to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.
The country’s Olympic committee presented their bid on Monday by kicking off a five-day tour of the French Alps.
Switzerland is also reportedly in the mix to host while Salt Lake City, Utah has been announced as the preferred host for the 2034 games.
French officials say building a sustainable Winter Olympics for 2030 is the goal of organizers.
“These Winter Games must be for Olympism what Paris 2024 is also for the Olympics and Summer Paralympics, a complete renewal of the model, durability, proximity and the reuse of wat already exists, it is indeed our ambition,” David Lappartient, president of the French Olympic Committee, said.
France last hosted the Winter Games back in 1992.
