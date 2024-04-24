PGA To Payout Players For Their Loyalty To Tour, Tiger Woods Could Receive Up To $100M

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:14 PM – Wednesday, April 24, 2024

PGA players received news that they will be receiving funds for not abandoning the PGA Tour, as opposed to those who bolted for the LIV Tour.

Advertisement

Tiger Woods will receive the highest payday at a reported $100 million, with Rory Mcllroy coming in at around $50 million.

The Telegraph reported that players are receiving the money by not joining LIV Golf or accepting the massive offers made by the Saudi-owned league.

The funds were made available after a group of investors led by Fenway Sports, which also includes New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, put $1.5 billion into PGA Tour Enterprises in January.

In total, an estimated $1 billion will be shared unevenly among 193 players, with $750 million “reserved for 36 of the best players” and $75 million given to “retired stars of the game.”

How much a player receives is determined by career-long achievements, which is why Woods is receiving the largest payout.

Additionally, The Telegraph also stated that the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan “have been at pains” to keep the financial payments quiet in the media, as it could prompt frustration among players who are receiving less than the top players.

However, in order for some players to keep all of their funds, they will reportedly be required to meet certain requirements and stay on the PGA Tour for at least another eight years.

Previously, unconfirmed rumors began to surface last week regarding Mcllroy and how he was allegedly considering leaving for LIV Golf for a whopping $850 million payout. Nonetheless, he put the rumors to rest in an interview with Golf Channel.

“I honestly don’t know how these things get started, I’ve never been offered a number [potential deal] from LIV and I’ve never contemplated going to LIV,” said McIlroy, who is returning to the PGA Tour Players Advisory Council after stepping down last year. “I think I’ve made it clear over the past two years that I don’t think it’s something for me.

“That doesn’t mean I judge people who have gone and played [LIV Golf]. One of the things I’ve realized over the past two years is people can make their own decisions for whatever they think is best for themselves and who are we to judge them for that? For me, my future is here on the PGA Tour.”

However, Mcllroy also made remarks this week expressing his own dissatisfaction with the funds as well.

Meanwhile, five months later, the two sides remain in an unsettled negotiating phase.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!