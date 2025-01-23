President Trump’s Immigration Orders, Media Spin, And California Leadership: Breaking Down The Debate

OAN’s Alicia Summers
3:43 PM – Thursday, January 23, 2025
President Trump has launched a series of bold executive orders to address the immigration crisis, including reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” policy, labeling cartels as terrorist organizations, pausing refugee admissions, and ending birthright citizenship. While these moves align with his promise to enforce stricter immigration controls, a federal judge has temporarily blocked part of his orders, setting the stage for a legal battle. Political commentator Kaizen Asiedu joins Alicia Summer to weigh in on how media narratives and emotional appeals shape public perception, potentially overshadowing concerns about safety and law enforcement. Meanwhile, Trump’s upcoming visit to California highlights ongoing tensions with Governor Newsom over water policies and wildfire management, as Californians reevaluate leadership in their blue state.