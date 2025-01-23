U.S. Capitol Officer Suspended After ‘Suicidal’ Massachusetts Visitor Completes Entire Tour While Armed With Gun

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:08 PM – Thursday, January 23, 2025

A United States Capitol police officer has reportedly been suspended after a visitor from Massachusetts was able to complete an entire guided tour with a gun strapped on him.

Advertisement

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) reported that on January 21st , they received an alert about 27-year-old James A. Faber. Police in Carlisle, Massachusetts, notified authorities in Washington, D.C., saying that a man carrying a firearm who had posted suicidal thoughts on social media was on his way to the area.

They continued, stating that when Faber had walked through the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC) checkpoint, the magnetometer screening prompted a security-alert sound — resulting in an officer performing a secondary hand search. However, the officer missed the firearm and allowed him inside the Capitol.

The USCP later announced that responding officers were searching the area. They eventually discovered him at a nearby hotel early on Tuesday morning and interviewed him. Following the interview, they found Faber’s vehicle, searched it, and he was arrested soon after.

Officials also added that they found the 9mm handgun, which was concealed in his waistband.

The officer who conducted the search has now been suspended, and an investigation into the incident is being conducted.

“At this time, there is no indication that the man was coming to harm the Congress. Thankfully, nobody was hurt,” authorities said. “The USCP demands the highest standards when it comes to screening visitors, so a full review of this incident has already been ordered, as well as mandatory refresher training on security screening, so this never happens again.”

Faber was arrested for “Unlawful Activities, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Resisting Arrest.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!