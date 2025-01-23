UK: Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Class Killer Sentenced To 52 Years After Fatally Stabbing Young Girls, Says ‘I’m So Glad Those Kids Are Dead’

(Photo via: Merseyside Police)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:15 PM – Thursday, January 23, 2025

The “Southport killer,” who fatally stabbed three young girls before attempting to murder 10 more, reportedly declared that he was “so glad those kids are dead” during his first police interview after his arrest.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, began screaming that he “felt ill” before the judge ordered him to be removed from the bulletproof dock.

Soon after, Rudakubana also reportedly shouted: “My chest is hurting … I need to speak to a paramedic” and then, at an increasing volume, he declared: “Don’t continue! Don’t continue! Don’t continue!”

When the 18-year-old was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court, about 40 of the victims’ family members were present in the crowded courtroom. As Rudakubana was taken off the dock, the public gallery erupted in cries of “coward!”

On the day before his trial was scheduled to begin, he entered a guilty plea to the murders of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9.

He also acknowledged having created the lethal poison “ricin,” possessing a terrorist publication (a copy of an al-Qaida training handbook), and that he had attempted to kill “eight other children and two adults.”

Additionally, prior to the discovery of his al-Qaida handbook, British media reports initially claimed that Rudakubana’s family was Christian.

According to CCTV footage shown in court, on July 29th, 2024, 26 young girls were gathered around a table making bracelets at a “Taylor Swift-themed” dance and yoga workshop, when Rudakubana suddenly appeared in the doorway holding a “20cm knife” — at 11:45 a.m.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer announced that two of Rudakubana’s victims had “suffered particularly horrific injuries which the prosecution say are more difficult to explain than anything other than sadistic in nature.”

Police body cam footage also showed the bloody, horrific scene of the murders as officers rushed into the building. Rudakubana was found “crouching” over the body of one of the little girls. He reportedly stabbed one of the girls “122 times,” the authorities added.

Heer noted that Rudakubana was immediately taken to a police station after his arrest, where he was shockingly overheard saying “I’m so glad those kids are dead … it makes me happy” under his breath.

This was one of a number of “unsolicited comments” recorded on CCTV footage, and those “noted down” at the time, Deer continued. Rudakubana was also heard murmuring “So happy, six-years-old. It’s a good thing they are dead…yeah,” and “I don’t care, I’m feeling neutral.”

He has been sentenced to a minimum of 52 years in prison.

Police initially announced that the 18-year-old was born in Cardiff, Wales, but that both of his parents are originally from Rwanda — traveling to the United Kingdom in order to seek asylum.

Social media users chimed in with their own thoughts regarding his sentencing.

