As Trump’s Presidency Begins, CNN Set To Lay Off Hundreds Of Employees

A person walks past the headquarters for the Cable News Network (CNN) on November 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. CNN’s CEO and Chairman, Chris Licht, has confirmed that the company will begin layoffs in early December. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:00 AM – Friday, January 24, 2025

Following the inauguration of 47th President Donald J. Trump, CNN boss Mark Thompson announced that the struggling cable network will lay off 200 employees in an effort to pivot to a more digital-centric strategy.

Advertisement

The 200 jobs on the linear television side that are being terminated are equal to six percent of CNN’s total workforce. These positions mainly consist of producers, editors and other non-air talent vital to the TV operation.

The network currently employs 3,500 individuals around the globe.

“The changes we’re announcing today are part of an ongoing response by this great news organization to profound and irreversible shifts in the way audiences in America and around the world consume news,” Thompson said in a note sent to staff on Thursday. “America and the world need high quality, fair-minded, trustworthy sources of news more than ever. This difficult and sometimes painful process of change is the only way to make sure we can still provide it,” he continued.

In addition to laying off 200 employees, the network is restructuring its television line up and is moving around shows. Veteran anchor Wolf Blitzer is being moved from his usual afternoon television slot to a morning show he will host with Pamala Brown.

The move to pivot to focus on digital content comes after Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company, announced that it plans to invest more than $70 million into the news outlet to help expand digital operations.

“Our objective is a simple one: to shift CNN’s gravity towards the platforms and products where the audience themselves are shifting,” Thompson wrote in his letter.

According to CNBC, NBC News is set to layoff employees as well. However, the number will be under 50.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!