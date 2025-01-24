Texas Gov. Abbott Asks To Be Reimbursed For Securing Border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott looks on during the first half in a game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cameron Walker

7:32 AM –Friday, January 24, 2025

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called on Congress to reimburse the state for money spent on border security.

In a letter sent on Thursday, Abbott (R-Texas) asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.), Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) to be reimbursed for the $11.1 billion the Lone Star State spent securing the border.

He added that Biden’s border policies left Texas defenseless against the unprecedented infiltration of criminals and gangs.

“President Biden’s policies left Texas and the rest of America defenseless against an unprecedented infiltration of violent criminals, known terrorists, and other hostile foreign actors, like the dangerous Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua,” reads the letters. “I launched Operation Lone Star (OLS) to combat these threats to all Americans. Over the past four years, OLS efforts successfully reduced illegal immigration into Texas by 87%, demonstrated the ongoing effectiveness of President Donald Trump’s border measures, and shone a spotlight on a national crisis. In total, Texas has spent over $11.1 billion to protect the nation and secure the border. Accordingly, I am formally requesting that the federal government reimburse Texas for these costs in full.”

This comes after Abbott launched Operation Lone Star which was able to reduce illegal immigration in the Lone Star State by 87% over the past four years.

