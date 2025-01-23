Senate Advances Hegseth Nomination To Lead Department Of Defense Before Friday’s Final Decision

Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth attends the Commander and Chief Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump will attend some of the inaugural balls after taking the oath as the 47th president. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:10 PM – Thursday, January 23, 2025

The Senate has voted to advance the nomination of Pete Hegseth as the new secretary of the Department of Defense.

On Thursday, the Senate advanced Hegseth’s nomination, despite objections from Democrats and some Republicans who have questioned his ability to lead the military.

One Republican, Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), posted on X in regards to the Senate’s advancement, asserting that she would not be voting in favor of confirming Hegseth.

“After thorough evaluation, I must conclude that I cannot in good conscience support his nomination for Secretary of Defense,” Murkowski said in a statement on Thursday. “I did not make this decision lightly; I take my constitutional responsibility to provide advice and consent with the utmost seriousness.”

Murkowski continued, attempting to raise concerns about Hegseth’s “lack of experience” in comparable executive positions, his previous “remarks on women” in combat, and the anonymous accusations of alcohol abuse and alleged sexual misconduct lodged against him.

Nevertheless, Hegseth has adamantly refuted these claims on numerous occasions.

According to Hegseth lawyer, Tim Parlatore, evidence gathered by a California DA’s office purportedly includes proof that the anonymous female accuser had filed false claims of sexual assault against another man in a different jurisdiction. Parlatore has been working to have these documents released to the public.

A spokeswoman for the Trump administration declared on Thursday that the “[22-page police report] corroborates what Mr. Hegseth’s attorneys have said all along. The incident was fully investigated and no charges were filed because police found the allegations to be false.” Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni also admitted that her office could not file charges since it didn’t have “proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Despite this, Murkowski continued to explain her position.

“Although he has recently revised his statements on women in combat since being nominated, I remain concerned about the message that confirming Mr. Hegseth sends women currently serving and those aspiring to join,” Murkowski said. “Women have served our nation with distinction, overcoming immense obstacles to excel in combat and leadership roles, and they deserve to know that their leader honors and values their commitment to our nation.

“While the allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking do nothing to quiet my concerns, the past behaviors Mr. Hegseth has admitted to, including infidelity on multiple occasions, demonstrate a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces,” Murkowski added. “Men and women in uniform are held accountable for such actions, and they deserve leaders who uphold these same standards.”

Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) similarly voted not to confirm Hegseth — due to the allegations against him.

The 51-49 vote to end debate on Hegseth’s nomination sets the stage for a final confirmation vote on Friday, when he is anticipated to secure the majority support that he needs to join Trump’s Cabinet.

The Armed Services panel voted along party lines, 14-13, to waive the seven-day rule and advance the nominee.

