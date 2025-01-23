President Trump Orders Declassification of JFK, RFK, and MLK Assassination Files, Promising Transparency

(L) American president John F Kennedy making a point during a press conference in the new State Department Auditorium in Washington. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) / (R) US civil rights leader Martin Luther King (C) waves to supporters 28 August 1963 on the Mall in Washington DC. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:12 PM – Thursday, January 23, 2025

Any remaining documents from the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will be declassified, according to President Donald Trump’s Thursday announcement.

At the White House on Thursday, he signed the executive order.

Following an aide’s announcement regarding how the president was signing the executive action “ordering the declassification of files relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.,” Trump added: “That’s a big one, huh? A lot of people are waiting for this for a long—for years, for decades.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.), Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and the son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, was given the pen the president used to sign the order by his aide.



Prior to his assassination in 1968, the elder Kennedy was a Democrat running for president, the U.S. attorney general, and a senator from New York.



The National Archives and Records Administration noted that 97% of the approximately 5 million pages in its collection pertaining to the assassination were already made public with the release of portions of the JFK files in 2022—but not all.

