Mass Deportations: CA Could Challenge Federal Immigration Efforts

OAN Staff Stella Escobedo
2:22 PM – Wednesday, November 27, 2024
California is one state that is determined to defy mass deportations that incoming border Czar Tom Homan is talking about. However, California law may make it difficult after SB-54 was passed in 2017. The law prohibits local law enforcement agencies from assisting federal immigration enforcement efforts. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells believes this really puts police officers in a tough spot. He joined One America’s Stella Escobedo to talk about it.